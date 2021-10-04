BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host two virtual public input meetings to receive input and comments on the State Freight and Rail Plan (SFRP) Oct. 5. Meetings are scheduled for 2 and 6:30 p.m. CST.
The purpose of these meetings are to introduce the public and stakeholders to the SFRP and gather data and input to influence the development of the plan. Meeting links can be found at dot.nd.gov/projects/frp.
