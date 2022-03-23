BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2022-2025 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2022.
The project includes widening, surfacing, and lighting improvements on U.S. Highway 85 from County Highway 10 North to the Interstate 94 South Interchange near Belfield. The total cost is $2,050,000.
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2022-2025 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than April 6, 2022, to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.govwith “2022 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.