BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2023-2026 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2023.
The project is a milling and asphalt overlay with pedestrian improvements on North Dakota Highway 5 in Mohall from Railroad Avenue to Fourth Avenue East. The total cost is $700,000.
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on Publications on the top of the page, then clicking on the 2023-2026 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program) link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than July 27, 2023, to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2023 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.
The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:
• an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
• language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
• translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.
To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.