BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2023-2026 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2023.

The project is a milling and asphalt overlay with pedestrian improvements on North Dakota Highway 5 in Mohall from Railroad Avenue to Fourth Avenue East. The total cost is $700,000.

