BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2022-2025 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion a previously unpublished project in 2022. 

Amendment is for the utility work for the four-laning of U.S. Highway 85 from Theodore Roosevelt National Park entrance to County Road 30, near Watford City. The total cost for utilities is $4 million. 

