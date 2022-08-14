BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2022-2025 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion a previously unpublished project in 2022.
Amendment is for the utility work for the four-laning of U.S. Highway 85 from Theodore Roosevelt National Park entrance to County Road 30, near Watford City. The total cost for utilities is $4 million.
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2022-2025 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than August 25, 2022, to Logan Beise at NDDOT,608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2022 Federal-Aid Transit Buses” in the subject line.