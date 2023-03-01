BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol announce a tentative schedule to open highways the afternoon of March 1.
As road conditions continue to improve the follow highways are expected to reopen at the times listed.
2 p.m.
4 p.m.
Keep in mind this schedule may change. Please note that just because the road is open does not necessarily mean the roadway is clear. Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.
For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
