BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all Driver License offices Aug. 29-30 for employee training.
All Motor Vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will temporarily close all Driver License offices Aug. 29-30 for employee training.
All Motor Vehicle offices will remain open during regular business hours.
“We know that closing offices temporarily may inconvenience some, but we are expecting minimum service disruption,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety. “Our online services, kiosks, and mobile app will be available and are great options to complete most transactions.”
Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule appointments to avoid scheduled service disruptions.
For a complete list of NDDOT office locations or to schedule an appointment visit dot.nd.gov.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.