BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with theAssociated General Contractors (AGC) of North Dakota, and North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) are kicking off this year’s construction season with a reminder to drive safely through work zones. Information will be provided on statewide highway construction projects, safe driving tips and more.
WHO: NDDOT, AGC, and NDHP
WHEN: Friday, May 27, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. CST
WHERE: NDDOT Bismarck Central Office, 608 E Blvd. Ave
This event will be livestreamed on NDDOT’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/nddot.
If you have any questions about the event, please contact David Finley at drfinley@nd.gov or 701-328-4444.