The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing a seven-to-ten-foot clearance along shoulders of state highways the week of July 5. Mowing was originally scheduled to begin next week but has been delayed.
Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should do so before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.
Mowing in urban areas and portions of roadway with safety concerns may occur before July 5. For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area.
For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area:
• Bismarck District (701) 328-6950
• Devils Lake District (701) 665-5100
• Dickinson District (701) 227-6500
• Fargo District (701) 239-8900
• Grand Forks District (701) 787-6500
• Minot District (701) 857-6925
• Valley City District (701) 845-8800
• Williston District (701) 774-2700
• Or visit the NDDOT website for district information and map at: dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm