BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will hold a press conference to announce its new online driver’s permit testing option. After the event, there will be a live demo for media members. The press conference will also be livestreamed on the NDDOT Facebook page.
WHO: NDDOT Driver’s License Director Brad Schaffer
WHEN: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | 11 a.m. CST
WHERE: NDDOT Central Office, 608 East Boulevard Avenue
If you have any questions about the event, please contact David Finley at drfinley@nd.gov or 701-328-4444.