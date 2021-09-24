Online Meeting Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will hold a virtual media availability Friday regarding this week’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose announcements from the FDA and the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. CT, Friday, Sept. 24

WHERE: Online via virtual press room at http://health.nd.gov/VPR

No registration is necessary. Due to time constraints, not all questions submitted may be asked, and questions may be limited to one question per media outlet depending on volume.

