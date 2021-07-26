BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live webinar with Dr. Paul Carson, infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, and Molly Howell, immunization director for the NDDoH, to share information about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.
This webinar will be live-streamed Tuesday, July 27, at noon CT. Members of the public can view the webinar by visiting health.nd.gov/deltawebinar and are encouraged to submit questions in advance in the event “Q&A” tab.
WHO:
• Paul Carson, MD, FACP, North Dakota State University
• Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
WHEN: Noon CT Tuesday, July 27
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Live Webinar at health.nd.gov/deltawebinar
Advance registration is not required to attend.