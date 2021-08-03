NDDoH to host live Town Hall with ND doctors to discuss back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live, virtual “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall event at 2:00 p.m. CT Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with doctors from across the state to discuss back-to-school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens.
WHO:
• Tracie Newman, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo
• Rebecca Bakke, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo
• Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
WHEN: 2:00 p.m. CT Friday, Aug. 6
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall
Members of the public can view the “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall event live Friday at http://health.nd.gov/townhall and submit questions to the doctors during the event from the “Q & A” panel on Microsoft Teams.
Advance registration is NOT required to attend.