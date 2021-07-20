BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live, virtual “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall event at 1 p.m. CT Wednesday, July 21, with doctors from across the state to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and fertility.
WHO:
• Nizar Wehbi, MD, MPH, MBA, North Dakota Department of Health
• Stephanie Foughty, MD, Altru Health System, Devils Lake
• Christina Broadwell, MD, Sanford Health, Fargo
• Ana Tobiasz, MD, Sanford Health, Bismarck
WHEN: 1 p.m. CT Wednesday, July 21
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall
Members of the public can view the “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall event live Wednesday at http://health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the doctors live during the “Q & A” panel on Microsoft Teams. Advance registration is not required to attend.