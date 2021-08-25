BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live Town Hall event Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11:30 a.m. CT to announce an update to the NDDoH Coronavirus Cases Dashboard regarding breakthrough and reinfection data.
Dr. Paul Carson, infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, will also participate in the event to discuss COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness.
WHO:
• Paul Carson, MD, FACP, North Dakota State University
• Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
• Jenny Galbraith, North Dakota Department of Health
• Benjamin Schram, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. CT Thursday, Aug. 26
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall
Members of the public can view the Town Hall event live Thursday at health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the panel using the “Q&A” feature on Microsoft Teams.
Advance registration is not required to attend.