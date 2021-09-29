BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live Town Hall event Thursday, Sept. 30, at 2 p.m. CT to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster recommendations, availability, and long-term care planning.
In the last two weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended, the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series for certain individuals.
The following individuals are recommended to receive a booster dose:
• people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series,
• people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series,
• people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
• people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
These recommendations are ONLY for those who originally received the two-dose series of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
WHO:
• Paul Carson, MD, FACP, North Dakota State University
• Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
• Vanessa Raile, North Dakota Long Term Care Association
WHEN: 2:00 p.m. CT Thursday, Sept. 30
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall
Members of the public can view the Town Hall event live Thursday at health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the panel using the “Q&A” feature on Microsoft Teams.
Advance registration is not required to attend.