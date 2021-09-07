BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live Town Hall event Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 12:30 p.m. CT to discuss COVID-19 testing and treatment. They will be discussing topics including the importance of testing, monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment and use of Ivermectin.
WHO:
• Joshua Ranum, MD, West River Regional Medical Center
• Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health
• Kirby Kruger, North Dakota Department of Health
• Christie Massen, PhD, MS, MLS(ASCP), North Dakota Department of Health
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Sept. 7
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall
Members of the public can view the Town Hall event live Tuesday at health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the panel using the “Q&A” feature on Microsoft Teams.
Advance registration is not required to attend.