Town Hall Meeting Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live Town Hall event Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 12:30 p.m. CT to discuss COVID-19 testing and treatment. They will be discussing topics including the importance of testing, monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment and use of Ivermectin.  

 WHO:

    •    Joshua Ranum, MD, West River Regional Medical Center

    •    Molly Howell, MPH, North Dakota Department of Health

    •    Kirby Kruger, North Dakota Department of Health

    •    Christie Massen, PhD, MS, MLS(ASCP), North Dakota Department of Health

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, Sept. 7

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall

Members of the public can view the Town Hall event live Tuesday at health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the panel using the “Q&A” feature on Microsoft Teams.

Advance registration is not required to attend.

