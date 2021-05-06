NDDoH to host a live Town Hall with North Dakota doctors to discuss COVID-19 vaccines featuring local doctor - Dr. James Buhr
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live virtual “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall event at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 7, with doctors from across the state to discuss the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
WHO:
• Joan Connell, MD, UND Center for Family Medicine, Bismarck
• Casmiar Ngwaigwe, MD, Trinity Health, Minot
• Stephanie Foughty, MD, Altru Health System, Devils Lake
• Amy Oksa, MD, Sanford Health, Dickinson
• Marc Nielsen, MD, Altru Health System, Grand Forks
• David Field, MD, Sanford Health, Bismarck
• James Buhr, MD, Retired, Valley City
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. CT Friday, May 7
WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Town Hall
Members of the public can view the “Ask a Doctor” Town Hall event live Friday at http://health.nd.gov/covidtownhall and submit questions to the doctors live during the “Q & A” panel on Microsoft Teams. Advance registration is not required to attend.