Hand Squishing cigarettes

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has released the North Dakota Tobacco Prevention and Control Dashboard, a new web-based dashboard created as a tobacco information resource for the public. The dashboard contains information about tobacco use in North Dakota and features data for adults (18+) and youth (high school students grades 9-12).

Neil Charvat, director of the North Dakota Tobacco Prevention and Control Program, said, “The Tobacco Prevention and Control Dashboard brings tobacco-related data from several sources together in one place and displays it in a more readable format.”

