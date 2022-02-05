BISMARCK, N.D. – Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval of the Moderna vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 18 years of age and older.
“The health and safety of North Dakota citizens remains our top priority and safe, effective vaccines are our best tool to preserve hospital capacity and protect against serious illness caused by COVID-19,” said State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi.
“Monday’s announcement that the Moderna vaccine meets the FDA’s high standards for full approval instills further confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective and helps address vaccine hesitancy related to the emergency use authorization. Individuals who still have questions or concerns about the vaccines are encouraged to visit with their doctor or medical provider.”
More than 50% of eligible North Dakotans have already taken the important step of choosing to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Vaccination continues to be the strongest defense against serious illness. Those who have been waiting for FDA approval are encouraged to make an appointment to be vaccinated to protect themselves and those they care about.
In recent weeks, the Omicron variant has emerged as the predominant variant in North Dakota. COVID-19 vaccination continues to be the most effective way to prevent severe infection, including hospitalization and death, due to the omicron variant.
Everyone age five and older is recommended to be vaccinated. Individuals who have completed their primary series more than five months ago for Pfizer or Moderna, or two months ago for Johnson and Johnson, should receive a booster dose. Being up to date with vaccinations—including booster doses—remains the single best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
“I hope North Dakotans who are not yet vaccinated will take this FDA approval into consideration and feel confident in the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine and choose to get vaccinated,” said Jenny Galbraith, Covid Immunization Manager. “By getting vaccinated, individuals are protecting not only themselves but their communities.”
Those who have questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine should ask a trusted health care provider. Information on COVID-19 vaccine providers and clinics near you can be found on the NDDoH COVID Vaccine Locator page. Individuals can also contact the NDDoH public health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 for questions related to COVID-19 and for assistance in scheduling a vaccine appointment.