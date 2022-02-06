BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is offering an Emergency Recruitment Program to encourage individuals to pursue careers working in skilled nursing facilities as a Temporary Nurse Aide and Certified Nurse Aide.
The program will run through May 30, 2022, or the approval of 100 applicants—whichever comes first.
The program will provide a $2,000 sign-on payment for individuals who obtain a North Dakota Temporary Nurse Aide (NA) certification for employment in a skilled nursing facility, basic care facility, or assisted living facility. Priority will be given to individuals employed in a skilled nursing facility but individuals working in basic care, or assisted living facilities are also eligible and encouraged to apply. Individuals who hold a current North Dakota registration as a NA or Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) and have not been employed in that role for at least six months are eligible for the sign-on payment if they work in a qualifying facility.
Applicants will be required to complete six months of employment with a North Dakota skilled nursing facility, basic care facility, or assisted living facility. After the first month of work, the individual will receive 25% ($500) of the recruitment payment. After the six-month employment period, the remaining 75% ($1,500) will be paid. The individual must remain in good standing during the six month recruitment period in order to receive the full $2,000.
The NDDoH will make all payments to the facility which will distribute funds to the employee. The hiring facility will be responsible for reporting the employment status to the NDDoH the employment status for the recruitment payment.
What are the recruitment requirements to become a Temporary NA?
1. Complete the eight-hour online Temporary Nurse Aide training program. This can be found at: https://educate.ahcancal.org/products/temporary-nurse-aide — this course is free and is designed to meet the critical staff shortages occurring because of COVID-19.
2. Obtain Temporary NA registration from the NDDoH.
3. Obtain employment at a North Dakota skilled nursing care, basic care, or assisted living facility licensed by the NDDoH.
4. Complete any training the facility requires and obtain their attestation regarding your competency as a Temporary Nurse Aide. The facility will complete their attestation about your skill competency online in the NDDoH Nurse Aide Registry.
How do you apply as a Temporary NA for the Emergency Recruitment Program?
1. Become a North Dakota Temporary NA in good standing.
2. Obtain employment at a North Dakota skilled nursing care, basic care, or assisted living facility licensed by the NDDoH. The program requires that you have not had employment in a similar role for the previous six months.
3. Complete any skills training required by the facility.
4. Obtain attestation from the facility indicating that you became employed at their facility after January 1, 2022, and that you are competent in the required skills.
5. Complete an application form for the Emergency Recruitment Program. The application is available on the NDDoH website at https://services.ndnar.org/. Once the application has been completed, you will attest that you were not employed as a temporary NA or similar role during the previous six months. Your current employer will sign that you are now employed with their facility. You will then send the signed application as an email attachment to naregistry@nd.gov.
How do you apply as a CNA for the Emergency Recruitment Program?
1. Be a North Dakota CNA in good standing.
2. Obtain employment at a North Dakota skilled nursing care, basic care, or assisted living facility licensed by the NDDoH.
3. Complete any skills training required by the facility.
4. Obtain attestation from the facility that you became employed at their facility after January 1, 2022, and that you are competent in the required skills.
5. Complete an application form for the Emergency Recruitment Program. The application is available on the NDDoH website at https://services.ndnar.org/. Once the application has been completed, you will attest that you were not employed as a CNA or similar role during the previous six months. Your current employer will sign that you are now employed with their facility. You will then send the signed application to naregistry@nd.gov as an attachment to an email.
6. Not be employed as a CNA or NA in any healthcare setting for the previous six months.
For more information, please contact the Recruitment Program at NDDoH Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm at 701-328-0731 or at nddohdoc@nd.gov.
To begin training to become a Temporary Nurse Aide, please visit https://services.ndnar.org/ to get started.