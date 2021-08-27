The North Dakota Department of Health hosted a virtual live town hall on Thursday morning to share information about the COVID-19 situation in North Dakota, reinfections, vaccine effectiveness and breakthrough illnesses. Benjamin Schram, who currently handles the flow of COVID-19 data in the state and helped create the state COVID-19 dashboard, spoke first. He gave updates on COVID-19 in North Dakota, reporting that as of Thursday, there were 2,006 active positive COVID-19 cases in the state. The latest data set from testing found 363 positive individuals out of 7,118 tests administered, making the daily positivity rate 5.51%. The 14-day rolling positivity rate was 5.9%, which is a fair amount higher than it was last year at this time, and it’s up from 1% in early July. We do see this is fairly similar to our peak last fall. We have not had a rolling average positivity this high since mid-December 2020.”
