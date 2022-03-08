Qualifying rounds rank the teams, then they team up with the team closest to them in ranking to go into the finals. Bottom ranking goes first so top teams know what score they have to beat. Scores started out with 15, 22, 24, 51. Then Valley City took the field with a GF team and scored a 52. Next two Valley City teams of Jackson, Evan and Braxton and Solomon teamed up to score a 62. Then another Valley City team with a GF team scored 60. Our top Valley City team was aligned with the GF top team. They scored the record score for the day- 102!! The Valley City Championship team also received The Judges Award for having an outstanding robot
