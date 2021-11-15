BISMARCK, N.D. – Members of the North Dakota Turkey Federation on Monday, Nov. 15, will present Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring with a pair of live turkeys for the traditional Thanksgiving pardoning, while highlighting the important work of two local charitable organizations.
The Turkey Federation will donate 15 frozen turkeys each to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck. North Dakota has nine farms raising turkeys, producing about 1 million turkeys annually.
What: Turkey presentation and pardoning ceremony
Who: Burgum, Goehring, North Dakota Turkey Federation President Harvey Hofer, NDTF Vice President Sharlene Wittenburg, NDTF Secretary/Treasurer David Rude, Abused Adult Resource Center Executive Director Michelle Erickson, and Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café Executive Director Mark Meier
When: 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15
Where: Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café-Ministry Center, 220 N. 23rd St., Bismarck.