BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Tourism launched its first winter campaign showcasing cool-weather activities and open-air living to inspire discovery of the state’s outdoor recreation, entertainment options and support of small businesses. A new television commercial is airing, along with digital, social and print ads. The campaign runs now through March in-state and in parts of Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana.
From new downtown skating rinks to downhill skiing venues, winter is a great time to enjoy North Dakota. Whether it’s shopping and dining in a new community, taking part in the North Dakota state parks adventure challenge, exploring Theodore Roosevelt National Park, snowmobiling trails or snowshoeing past historic sites, this campaign encourages people to enjoy the winter wonderland safely in North Dakota.
