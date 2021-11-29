Last day of grace period is Dec. 31, 2021
North Dakota brandowners have until the end of December to renew expired brands before the grace period ends.
Brands that were not renewed by the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline are considered expired, but state law provides a one-year grace period, which prevents an expired brand from being picked up by a new owner in that 12-month period. The grace period, which ends after Dec. 31, 2021, aims to protect brandowners from losing their brands by mistake.
Brandowners who want to keep their brands, but who still need to renew them, should complete the brand renewal form that was mailed in August 2020 to the address listed on the brand recording.
To complete the brand renewal process, brandowners must fill out, sign and return their renewal form to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) office at 407 S. Second St., Bismarck, ND 58504. Those who have misplaced their forms can request a new one by calling (701) 223-2522.
NDSA Brand Recorder Steph Hille encourages producers who have yet to renew their brands to avoid waiting to complete the process.
“By law, brands that have not been renewed are expired,” Hille said. “Renewing your brand several weeks before the grace period deadline will help resolve issues that may arise while completing and submitting the renewal form.”
She cautioned brandowners of the deadline. “After the grace period is over, some non-renewed brands, such as those with grandfathered configurations, are no longer legally recordable, even if they were previously registered.”
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association is a 92-year-old beef cattle trade organization. Its mission is to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef industry. The organization administers the brand recording and brand inspection programs on behalf of the state. For more information, visit www.ndstockmen.org.