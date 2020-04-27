April 27th-May 1st, 2020, is North Dakota Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week, dedicated to reminding citizens that while we’re enjoying warm sunshine and green grass, summer also brings the threat of severe weather. We shift from thinking about blizzards and slick roads to preparing for lightning, tornadoes, flash floods, hail and other dangers that come with summer storms.
“It seems many of us pay no attention to the weather until it is severe or has negatively impacted us in some way,” Barnes County Emergency Manager Sue Lloyd says. “Remember, weather and disasters don’t plan ahead; therefore, we should.”
Read the full story in your Monday, April 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com