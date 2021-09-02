December 6, 1966
An article on the front page of Minot Daily News catches readers somewhat off guard. Entitled “Minot Launch Control Center ‘Saucer’ Cited as One Indication of Outer Space Visitors,” the article reveals that a recent UFO sighting in the Minot Air Force Base area had become a national hot-topic, having been detailed in a Saturday Evening Post article.
In the Saturday Evening Post article that the Dec. 6, 1996, Minot Daily News Article cited, Dr. J. Allen Hynek wrote about his 18 years of experience as the Air Force’s scientific consultant on UFOs. Dr. Hynek jumps into the Minot incident in his opening paragraph. His words are verified/confirmed in the now-declassified report Minot AFB Director of Operations sent to officials at Wright-Patterson Field on August 30, 1966. The incident reportedly occurred five days before, on August 25.
