A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization, a deployment that’d be expected to last one year, though at present it is not known when they will be deploying – or where.
The Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company would be deploying to somewhere within the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations, Bill Prokopyk, public affairs officer for the ND National Guard, told the Times-Record over the phone. According to CENTCOM’s website, the area of operations spans more than 4 million square miles and encompasses some 21 nations, primarily centered around the Middle East, including nations like Iran, Syria and Kazakhstan, which shares a border with Russia.
If mobilized, 155 soldiers would be deployed about one-year for military police operations.
Prokopyk explained that CENTCOM develops missions and mission sets.
“They decide ‘we need to do this,’” He said. “In this case, we need an MP unit. The US Army decides if they’re going to do it with active duty, national guard or a reserve unit.”
The Army then contacts the National Guard Bureau and that bureau looks at the states and decides which MP unit fits the mission set.
This deployment, according to the release, would happen sometime in the late summer of 2022.
“Our military police Soldiers are well trained, professional, and ready to excel on this mission,” Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard, said in the press release. “I continue to be appreciative of great support provided by our Families and the employers of our Guard members. Our mission success at home and abroad is heavily dependent on their unyielding support.”
The release goes on to state that this is the third overseas mobilization for 191st Military Police Company. In 2012, about 30 Soldiers served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nine months and about 180 Soldiers served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. In January 2021, about 60 Soldiers from the unit served with the 816th Military Police Company in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Prokopyk said that he was unable to disclose specifics about the deployment destination or what the mission specifically was, but he did say that there’d be a send-off ceremony, which media would be informed of and invited to attend.
