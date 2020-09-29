Dr. Paul Mariani left amidst quarantine order rescindment
The North Dakota Department of Health has been plagued this year by the many abrupt changes in leadership. Mylynn Tufte, who was appointed as State Health Officer by Governor Doug Burgum in February 2017, was in that position when COVID-19 cases were first confirmed in North Dakota in early spring. She and other joint information center team members developed travel orders, hygiene guidance, health care preparations and more to minimize COVID-19’s impact in the state. On April 10, 2020, Tufte signed State Health Officer Order #2020-06, which related to measures to slow the spread of COVid-19. It required “all persons in the state of North Dakota who have been identified by the Department of Health as a household contact of an individual who has tested positive for [COVID-19].” Household contacts were defined as individuals who have/may have been exposed to someone who’d tested positive living in the same household.
The order required these household contacts to remain under quarantine for 14 days after their last contact with the COVID-positive individual. The punishment for failing to comply, as stated in Section E: Failure to Adhere to Order, would mean “a person is guilty of a class B misdemeanor.”
(Note: under North Dakota Century Code, anyone who fails to adhere to any State Health Officer Order is guilty of a class B misdemeanor.)
