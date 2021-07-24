Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved a petition calling for a recall election of Dwight Kiefert, State Representative in District 24. The petition request came from a recall sponsoring committee in District 24, comprised of Shane Anderson (chairman), Valerie Hubbard, Tamera Kleymann, Phillip Kleymann, Rory Gabel, Barry Borg and Josh Kleymann. They state that they believe that Kiefert should be recalled “for the reason(s) of failing to meet the standards of a Republican representing District 24. The standards that we hold Representative Kiefert to are espoused in the ND Republican Party platform, the ND Constitution, and the US Constitution. After careful examination, we have concluded that Representative Kiefert has not committed to these standards and that a recall of his current term is the only recourse for the voting constituents of District 24.”
On July 19, Secretary of State Al Jaeger informed the committee that his office had reviewed the proposed petition, found its format in compliance with state law requirements, and were approving it for circulation.
The circulator and each petition signer must be qualified electors of Legislative District 24. To achieve a recall election, petitions must be signed by a certain percentage of voters, as laid out in North Dakota Constitution Article III, Section 10: “Any elected official of the state, of any county or of any legislative or county commissioner district shall be subject to recall by petition of electors equal in number to twenty-five percent of those who voted at the preceding general election for the office of governor in the state, county, or district in which the official is to be recalled...”
Jaeger wrote on the July 19 correspondence that the number of signatures required is 1,764.
Circulators have one year to circulate the petition and gather signatures of qualified electors. Then, the Secretary of State will review the petitions, determine their sufficiency and legitimacy.
Kiefert has served in the North Dakota State House of Representatives since 2013 and was re-elected in the 2020 General Election.
Kiefert says that this recall petition and a previous action by a handful of District 24 republicans to censure him stem from a vote he made in the House earlier this year. That vote was to expel Republican Representative Luke Simons, against whom there were multiple allegations of sexual harassment made by female interns, legislative staff and fellow representatives. After the 14-page file that detailed women’s uncomfortable encounters with him was made public, House Republican leaders moved to call for Simons’ resignation. When Simons refused to resign, the House voted to expel him. He was ousted with a vote of 69-25.
The minority of Republicans who voted against expulsion stated that their concern was about due process, stating that the need for a full hearing was necessary before taking such action to expel.
House Majority Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, stated, to the contrary, that “this is about a pattern of inappropriate behavior and about someone who was given multiple chances to avoid being in this situation.”
Earlier in the floor debate, Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, said that Simons “has been counseled on his behavior multiple times,” and “we have a responsibility to protect these women from the inappropriate conduct that we know is occurring.”
Kiefert says that while other Republican representatives say claim Simon’s wasn’t given due process, this situation wasn’t about criminal prosecution.
“This is about the code of conduct to be a legislator,” Kiefert says, “and he hasn’t been following the rules.”
Kiefert has the support of the NDGOP behind him. This became quite clear when Perrie Schafer, Chairman of the NDGOP, released a statement on July 20, voicing the party’s support for Kiefert amidst recall efforts:
“This frivolous and unserious effort is a distraction from the important work that we are undertaking as a Party. although I believe that we ought to have vigorous debate as a Party, I also believe that this is a wholly unproductive way to express our differences. We stand behind Rep. Dwight Kiefert.”
Other Representatives have come out and voiced their support for Kiefert, including Rep. Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo, who released this statement on July 20:
“It is with sadness and some anger to hear Rep. Dwight Kiefert is the target of [a] recall election. That is incomprehensible.
I have known Rep. Kiefert for several years and have the utmost respect for him. He is grounded and guided by his principles which were established through the suffering and heartache of losing a child and his deep faith in God.
To anyone in his District who believes he is not representing them or is not pursuing a Pro-Life, Pro-Business, Pro-Family, Pro-Second Amendment, Pro-Country agenda, you are sadly mistaken.
This recall effort is shameful. If the criteria is Dwight’s vote on a man who verbally and cowardly abused women in the workplace, than we have a serious problem. And the problem is not Dwight Kiefert.”
House Caucus Leader Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, said much the same: “The House Republican Caucus does not support the efforts of a fringe group to undo the will of the voters. We recognize that as citizen legislators representing different constituents, we will not agree on every issue. Our different perspectives drive debate and discussions that lead to the best outcomes for the citizens of North Dakota. This petition in my view damages the legislative process. It takes away the collaboration we as legislators have with constituents and gives power to a handful of disgruntled individuals.”
House Majority Leader Pollert has also issued a statement of support for Kiefert:
“A recent petition filed to recall Representative Dwight Kiefert (District 24, Valley City) is a misguided attempt by a select group of individuals to thwart the democratic process for their own gain. The petition was filed Monday with the Secretary of State by Shane Anderson of Valley City. “We as a party cannot support these actions. This sets the precedent that it is acceptable for a select, inside group of people to remove a duly elected representative because they don’t agree with a certain vote. I do not support the actions of these individuals in District 24.”