The North Dakota Fur and Feather Club Small Animal Swap will be held Saturday, March 27th in the North Dakota Winter Show building from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will feature chickens, ducks, geese, peafowl, rabbits, pheasants, guineas, house birds and maybe even rats, mice, hamsters or rabbits. All of these (and more!) are welcome for the event.
