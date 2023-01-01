Governor Burgum

FARGO, N.D. —Agencies that serve young children will gather at the North Dakota State Capitol in Memorial Hall on January 11 for an event that will include story time with Governor Doug Burgum, activities for children, a photo booth, and a meet and greet with the PBS Kids characters The Berenstain Bears. The 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. free event is open to the public.

“Investing in supporting families and children early in life is essential to the development and wellbeing of our future adults and communities,” said Prairie Public Broadcasting’s early childhood specialist Johnathan Repoyo. “Support comes in many forms, including home visitation programs, health care, school and community-based preschool programs, and childcare.”

