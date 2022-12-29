Bismarck - North Dakota Dollars for Scholars is accepting scholarship applications from North Dakota high school seniors and current college students starting January 1, 2023. Over $95,000 in scholarships will be awarded, ranging from $600 to $2,500 each for the 2023-24 academic year. Every student who graduated from or will graduate from a North Dakota high school can apply, even if their high school doesn’t have a local chapter.
Students from a wide range of backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Scholarship offerings cover a variety of categories including vocational and technical schools, military family, community service and continuing college students. Schools with local chapters offer scholarships for their specific schools.