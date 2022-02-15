The Cowboy Hall of Fame hosted its 27th annual meeting at the Valley City Eagles’ Club, which saw hundreds of visitors take part in Valley City’s downtown and enjoy all that the City of Bridges has to offer.
“We have it Minot, Bismarck, Medora, Four Bears in Newtown and I wanted it, I always thought the Eagles would be a good place,” Dick Nelson, a member of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame Board of Directors and a local business owner in Valley City, said. “They couldn’t believe the size of the Eagles, it was two floors, we could have meetings downstairs, we had the upstairs for (meals and reception).”
The Cowboy Hall of Fame tends to travel around for its annual meetings, and as it has grown, the organizers of it have tried to bring benefit to the local economies which host it. This takes the form of a passport system, wherein local businesses are courted to take part and the wives of the cowboys take the day while their husbands are meeting to shop and visit the local sights.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, February 15th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.