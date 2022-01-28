The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame is holding their Annual meeting in Valley City, N.D. on February 11th & 12th.
More than 400 people from around the state will be in Valley City that weekend, staying in motels, shopping and visiting local businesses.
Passport shopping day coordinator Irene Johnson said, “Dear Valley City Merchants, we are planning a Passport Shopping Book, if you would like to have your business included, please notify either Irene Johnson 218-849-4473 Or Holly Kronberg 701-535-0645. Johnson said we will be in Valley City on Monday, October 18th if you would like to visit in person.”
Passport Shopping Day will be Saturday, Feb 12th from 9a to 4p in Valley City. The attendees will be visiting, shopping, and having their passports stamped by your business. When their passport is completed then they will be eligible to be in a drawing for gift baskets or gift certificates provided by the merchants that are on the passports. This is going to be a great event, Valley City has so many fun shops! Watch for more information to come in your Times-Record.