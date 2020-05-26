No polling locations will be open in North Dakota on June 9th
Bismarck, ND –Auditors in North Dakota’s 53 counties want to stress the June election will be conducted by Vote by Mail only. No polling locations will be open in North Dakota on June 9th due to health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important for North Dakota voters to recognize there will be no in-person voting anywhere in the state for the June election. Voting by mail will be the only option across the state. Voters should take the steps necessary to vote using Vote by Mail to ensure their vote is counted.”
Governor Doug Burgum issued Executive Order 2020-13 on March 26, 2020. This executive order allows counties to authorize Vote by Mail to hold an election in the safest manner possible for voters and election workers. The executive order also suspended the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location. County commissions in all 53 counties adopted Vote by Mail as the only method to conduct the June election. The Vote by Mail process makes it easy for all eligible voters in the state to have their vote counted. However, there are some dates to keep in mind to ensure your vote is counted.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, May 26th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office, local gas stations, grocery stores or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com.