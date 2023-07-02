Fargo, North Dakota – Audubon Great Plains and the Indigenous Association invite youth and families to join us for a guided birdwatching hike at Forest River Nature Park in South Fargo, North Dakota. In this outdoor program, participants will explore the trails with staff from Audubon Great Plains, and Lisa Casarez of the Hidatsa Fort Berthold Tribe who serves as the Executive Director of Hiráaca Maa Aru Cáawi, a language reclamation non-profit. This unique and educational event will provide participants with an opportunity to discover the wonders of nature through birding while simultaneously learning about plant species in both English and Hidatsa, an indigenous language.
The Nature Walk and Indigenous Language Talk aims to foster a deeper connection with nature and highlight the importance of preserving indigenous languages and their associated knowledge. This event is open to individuals of all ages and backgrounds who share an interest in nature, indigenous cultures, and language preservation. No prior birding experience or language proficiency is necessary to participate. The event aims to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone can learn about the diversity of birds and plants along the Red River.