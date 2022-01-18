* WHAT...Near blizzard conditions at times in open country. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...until midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Including: West Polk-Norman-Clay-Kittson-West Marshall-Wilkin-Pembina-
Eastern Walsh-Nelson-Grand Forks-Griggs-Steele-Traill-Barnes-Cass-
Ransom-Sargent-Richland-Western Walsh. Cities of: Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster,
Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Breckenridge, Cavalier, Walhalla,
Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Lakota,
Mcville, Aneta, Tolna, Grand Forks, Cooperstown, Finley, Hope,
Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City, Fargo,
Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland, Wahpeton,
Edinburg, Adams, and Lankin
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.