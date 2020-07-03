Weekend Weather Predicted:
• It will be Hot and Humid
• Strong to Severe Storms are possible most every day, more
likely in eastern ND and far northwest MN.
• Locally heavy rains, especially Saturday and Sunday, could
impacted already saturated soils and increase flood risk.
Isolated Severe Storms Tonight (Map 2)
• Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon through
3 AM.
• Timing: 8 PM to 2 AM
• Primary Threat: Winds up to 70 mph, large hail to 2 inches, frequent
lightning.
• Locally heavy rains could exacerbate local flooding.
Heavier Rains Saturday into Sunday = Flood Risk (Map 3)
Locally Heavy Rainfall on Saturday and Sunday could cause Flooding
Areas of northeast and east central ND, and northwest MN, are quite
wet from recent heavy rain episodes, as per image above.
There is a risk for excessive rainfall across much of the area, locally
1 2 inch or higher amounts, on both Saturday and Sunday.
If heavy rain occurs, these areas are most susceptible to either flash
flooding or increased riverine flooding.