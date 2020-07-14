The whole month of July is dedicated to celebrating Parks & Recreation organizations throughout the country, and Valley City’s Parks & Rec has packed it full of fun activities. This week, there are a few events that you just might want to check out include Tuesday’s free outdoor pool aqua workout (ages 10+) from 5-6 p.m. and Greg Hager at Music in the City Park Bandshell Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
But the one perhaps most exciting is the outdoor movie opportunity on Thursday night at 9 p.m. Grab your snacks and drinks and join the Parks & Rec crew in City Park for an outdoor showing of the movie Sonic the Hedgehog.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, July 14th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.