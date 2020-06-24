National Recreation and Park Association says that with July is right around the corner, it's almost Park and Recreation Month.
July 2020 for Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR) will look a little different, but it will still be a fun-filled month. It kicks off with Music in the Park on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:15 p.m. This year, Music in the Park has featured a ‘drive-in’ style for the month of June, but VCPR hopes to move it back to City Park in July.
