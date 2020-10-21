National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was established in October of 1981, evolving from a previous one-day dedication: the “Day of Unity”. Now, the month of October serves as a time in which advocates seek to connect victims of violence with resources, as well as mourning those lost, and supporting those who have survived.
We’ve come a long way, but there’s more to be done—you can use your words and actions to help.
