November 6th is National Bison Day, celebrating America’s National Animal. These majestic animals once roamed North America numbering around 30 to 60 million, their natural habitat on the Great Plains, east of the Mississippi River and west of the Rocky Mountains. They evolved from giant, wide-horned ancestors, which inhabited North America and Europe thousands of years ago.
Their presence as a keystone species on the Great Plains helped create a habitat for many other species. As these massive herds roamed the grasslands, they aerated the soil with their hooves, aiding in plant growth, and helping to disperse native seeds. All of this contributed to maintaining a healthy and balanced ecosystem.
