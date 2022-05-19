Natalie Wintch’s resignation from the Valley City School Board was accepted Wednesday, with her last day set for June 30th.
“My husband has taken a job in Kansas and so we’re relocating,” Wintch told the Times-Record. “I’ve appreciated being able to be a voice for the students, to see their needs and be able to create opportunities that weren’t there for them before.”
Speaking on her resignation to the board, Superintendent Josh Johnson credited Wintch with being a fearless voice on the board, willing and able to challenge proposed decisions, ask tough questions and create a positive culture in the school district.
“I just have a tremendous respect for Natalie and the things she’s done,” Johnson said. “We’re going to miss you and what I think what you’ve instilled is going to carry on.”
Wintch said her background in social work motivated her to try and push the district to reach students no matter their circumstances.
“Some of the highlights (have been) to really reach all levels and all abilities of students. My background is in social work and I see the … families that are struggling, the students that are struggling,” Wintch said. “I ask myself ‘how are these teachers going to teach these kids who are coming to school traumatized?’ Trying to give them skills and opportunities to learn how to effectively help these kids. They need a voice and they’re not getting them. I feel like I’ve been able to see the social needs and also the legal needs, it’s been a beautiful opportunity to serve. I love education, I really believe it’s the key to opportunity and I feel like we’ve been creating more and more opportunities for our students.”
