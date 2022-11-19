National Guard Soldiers with Families At Airport

Families greet Soldiers of the 957th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Nov. 15, 2022, Bismarck, N.D. About 70 Soldiers returned today via charter flight to Bismarck Municipal Airport. This group comprised the main body of 120 Soldiers who recently completed a year-long mission in support of the Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) along the southwest border. (U.S. National Guard photo by Bill Prokopyk, North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs Office/released)

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) is redeploying from its year-long role in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Today about 70 of the 120 Soldiers on the mission were welcomed home via charter flight at the Bismarck Airport.

Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, the 957th Engineer Company’s mission was to assist the CBP by providing detection and surveillance support.

