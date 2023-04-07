Snow Removal Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) will host a webinar at 10 a.m. CST April 10 to outline the process qualifying applicants will use to receive reimbursements for excessive winter season snow removal expenses. State funding to assist with this effort was appropriated through Senate Bill 2183, which was officially signed by Gov. Doug Burgum this month and made available $20 million to help offset the increased costs of snow removal for counties, townships, cities and tribes. NDDES will administer the application and reimbursement program.

 

