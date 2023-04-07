BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) will host a webinar at 10 a.m. CST April 10 to outline the process qualifying applicants will use to receive reimbursements for excessive winter season snow removal expenses. State funding to assist with this effort was appropriated through Senate Bill 2183, which was officially signed by Gov. Doug Burgum this month and made available $20 million to help offset the increased costs of snow removal for counties, townships, cities and tribes. NDDES will administer the application and reimbursement program.
The snow removal reimbursements for qualifying applicants will cover up to 60 percent of their early season snow removal costs and/or season wide snow removal costs that exceed 150 percent of average for each applicant, based on their 4 lowest years of snow removal expenses between 2017 and 2021. During the webinar, representatives from NDDES will provide further information about eligible costs and where to apply.
For more information about this webinar and the grant program, contact Justin Messner, NDDES Recovery and Mitigation Section chief, at 701-328-8107 or email jmessner@nd.gov.
WHAT: NDDES to host webinar for snow removal cost reimbursement
WHEN: 10 a.m. CST Monday, April 10
WHERE: The briefing will be virtually presented via Microsoft Teams.