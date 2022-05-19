BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) recently was notified that FEMA has made available to the state about $1.3 million in federal funding though its 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NGSP). Application submissions are due by June 6, 2022.
The NSGP is a competitive grant program intended to provide federal funding for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at risk of a terrorist attack. Each applicant can apply for up to $150,000 per site (up to 3 sites per applicant), which can be used for physical security enhancements like barriers, gates, safety gear and surveillance equipment. The grants also can be used for response plans, security or active shooter training, as well as response exercises.
FEMA is hosting a series of 90-minute webinars on how the fiscal year 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program can help faith-based, community or nonprofit organizations. Preregistration is required for the webinars, which are scheduled for:
• Webinar 5: 3 p.m. EST on May 20.
• Webinar 6: 3 p.m. EST on May 25.
• Webinar 7: 3 p.m. EST on June 2.
• Webinar 8: 1 p.m. EST on June 9.
Questions regarding the webinars can be sent via email to FEMA-NSGP@fema.dhs.gov.
An NPSG applicant must be a 501(c)(3) as described in the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (IRC) and exempt from tax under section 501(a) of such code. More information and resources are available through NDDES’s preparedness grants portal here. Applicants also can contact Debbie LaCombe, NDDES Preparedness Section chief, at 701-328-8119 or email dlacombe@nd.gov.