The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to bring longtime, local music man, Myron Sommerfeld to the bandshell at the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:15 pm. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebration Myron will be recognized for their contributions and dedication to the arts and music in Valley City.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, July 20th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.