Dine, dance and enjoy the music of our own Miss Peggy Lee performed by the Myron Sommerfeld Orchestra at the Valley City Eagles on Friday, September 10. The celebration was initially planned to be in honor of Peggy Lee’s 100th birthday—which was in 2020, but the centennial festivities were largely canceled due to COVID. Now, this event will serve as a special way to commemorate Miss Peggy Lee’s 101st birthday, while also celebrating her successful career, which started right here in Valley City.
Her career spanned from 1936 to 2000 and includes jazz, popular, swing and blues music, including “Okay, Alright, You Win,” “Mr. Wonderful,” “Fever” and “Is That All There Is?” Lee was for many years hailed as one of America’s most popular and successful singers, songwriters, TV stars and entertainers, and she continues to be ranked among the greats in American music history.
