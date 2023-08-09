The Maasjo Sisters from the Valley City and Fingal area will be sharing a variety of music starting at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the City Park Bandshell. Come early as there will be a short dedication of the mural in the park beginning at 6:30 p.m. Following the dedication, there will be root beer floats for everyone provided by the Bridges Arts Council.
The Maasjo sisters is a local trio of sisters Sandy Maasjo, Shirley Buttke and Carol Thibeault. All three currently reside in the Valley City / Fingal area. If you love harmony, then the Maasjo Sisters will not disappoint you! Known for their effortless ability to blend and harmonize, the trio began years ago quite by accident when a solo practice session turned into 3-part harmony for the first time!
Since the early years they have continued to grow musically and enjoy the challenge of choosing a song to cover and really making it their own. Their repertoire and genre of music is continuously growing and changing and may include contemporary and classic country, bluegrass, gospel, alternative and even some 60s music.
They have and continue to perform locally and regionally at various events and venues including mini concerts, dances, weddings, festivals, street fairs, reunions, music in the park and the Nome School.
Bring your family & lawn chairs and enjoy the evening with neighbors & friends! A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of Music in the City Park Bandshell. (Due to inclement weather, the program will relocate to the VCSU Center for the Arts Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.)
Music in the Park is sponsored by the Bridges Arts Council, NewsDakota, First Community Credit Union, Grotberg Electric, Moore Engineering, Myron Sommerfeld family, CVB, Eagles Aerie 2192, Valley City Parks & Recreation and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743, or email: dksommerfeld@hotmail.com