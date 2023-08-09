Music in Park - Maasjo Sisters

The Maasjo Sisters from the Valley City and Fingal area will be sharing a variety of music starting at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the City Park Bandshell. Come early as there will be a short dedication of the mural in the park beginning at 6:30 p.m.   Following the dedication, there will be root beer floats for everyone provided by the Bridges Arts Council.

The Maasjo sisters is a local trio of sisters Sandy Maasjo, Shirley Buttke and Carol Thibeault.  All three currently reside in the Valley City / Fingal area.  If you love harmony, then the Maasjo Sisters will not disappoint you!  Known for their effortless ability to blend and harmonize, the trio began years ago quite by accident when a solo practice session turned into 3-part harmony for the first time!

